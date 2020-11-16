Fatal Accident Cuts Waxy’s Life Short

Township Rollers’ goalkeeper, Wagarre Dikago on passed away Saturday morning at the age of 26 due injuries he sustained from a car accident in September.

On September 26, Dikago, together with Rollers’ photographer, Gao Kediseng were involved in a car accident while traveling along the new road from Tlokweng to Maruapula also known as the Jamali Road.

They were both admitted at Gaborone Private Hospital. At the time, Rollers confirmed that Dikago sustained physical complications on the back that could be career threatening and needed immediate surgery while Kediseng sustained mild injuries and was stable, recovering in a general ward, he was released from the hospital shortly after. Dikago, unfortunately after over a month long battle in the hospital, met his demise on Saturday morning, the club confirmed.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the passing away of Township Rollers

goalkeeper Wagarre “Waxy” Dikago. He passed on this morning around 10am owing to complications derived from a car accident he had unfortunately been involved in over a month ago, on Saturday, September 26,” Rollers said in a statement Saturday.

Dikago has been an integral part of the Rollers squad since joining them in 2017 from Extension Gunners. He who two league championships with Popa, Mascom Top 8 and helped the team reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

He made his league debut with Gunners as a teenager before joining the record league champions. He has been also been called up to the Zebras squad with the first being under David Bright in 2018.