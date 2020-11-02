Segolo Lekau PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) has expressed deep concern over fake medicines and associated products flooding the market.

BURS acting commissioner general, Segolo Lekau told The Monitor Botswana is amongst countries that have cases of falsified medications. “This is a very serious challenge that is not only harmful to the economy but also to the health of our people,” he said.

According to Lekau, the latest statistics from World Health Organisation, estimates that more than 10% of all medicines, amounting to more than $30.5 billion, in low- and middle-income countries, including Botswana, are substandard or falsified.

“This worries us a great deal because these fake medicines are mostly imported and pass through ports of entry under our watch. Sometimes we are unable to spot them due to lack of knowledge,” he said.

This, therefore, calls for us as stakeholders to work even closer together to curb the illicit trade in medicines and associated products, Lekau added.

To address the situation, last week, BURS signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BoMRA) that aims to effectively and efficiently detect fake medicines at ports of entry.

The signing of the MoA gives BURS and BoMRA, an opportunity to clearly set out areas of cooperation.

It will

also clarify roles to ensure seamless operations at designated ports of entry particularly with respect to control of imported medicines and related substances.

In that regard, BoMRA will play a critical role by capacitating BURS officials in the verification and handling of safe medicines as authorised by medical body.

It will also give official mandate to BURS to collect Importation Fees on behalf of BoMRA.

“Since BURS is strategically placed at ports of entry, it inadvertently controls imports and exports of medicines, medical devices, and cosmetics in Botswana, which are under the purview of BoMRA. BURS will collect fees imposed in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act,” Lekau said.

In response, BoMRA chief executive officer, Stephen Ghanie said they are partnering with BURS to control the importation of medicines, medical devices and cosmetics.

“This will ensure that only products that have undergone regulatory assessments will be imported into Botswana and used by Batswana,” Ghanie said.

“Our enforcement operations as the Authority are reliant on this great initiative, to safeguard citizens of this nation and make sure there are reduced incidences of substandard and falsified medical products.”