Former TAFIC player, Eddie 'Venter' Marks was laid to rest over the weekend in Francistown PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Renowned former Black Peril and TAFIC defender, Eddie Venter Marks was laid to rest on Saturday in Francistown.

The 61-year old died more than a week ago after battling an undisclosed illness for some time. Speakers at the funeral described Marks as humble and peace loving. Outgoing TAFIC chairperson Carlos Sebina who watched Marks plying his trade at TAFIC from the late 1980s said of all his soccer attributes, Marks was arguably amongst the most feared jumpers in the game and was a good header of the ball. “I am yet to see a player who has mastered the art of heading a ball like the late Marks,” Sebina challenged. Marks achieved a rare feat in the late 1980s when he became the first player from a less fancied club (TAFIC) to be selected for the national team. Then, it was widely known that the national team was made up of players from established teams such as Township Rollers and Gaborone United.“It was because of his competitive spirit and high level of discipline that he attracted the attention of the national team selectors. Apart from his exceptional ability, he always wanted to win,” Sebina said.

Sebina also said that even after quitting TAFIC, Marks continued supporting

the club in various ways including negotiating sponsorships.

Marks’s career was cut shot by an injury in the early 1990s. “He severely broke his leg after colliding with Wrist Mmusi. (Mmusi was a TAFIC goalkeeper then),” said Sebina.A family representative, Harry Marks said the late Marks was passionate about bringing people together and always wanted to people around him to feel better. He also described him as a devoted father.

His longtime friend, Shia Moeng shared most sentiments with Sebina and Harry about the late Marks.

“He was the voice of reason. Whenever I needed a solid advice I approached him,” Moeng said. Marks formed a formidable partnership with Moeng at Black Peril before he joined TAFIC.

The 61-year old’s football career started at Artesia Pirates then Rasesa Wanderers. His talent started flourishing at Black Peril who he had joined in 1980 until 1986 when he joined TAFIC, after relocating to Francistown. His most notable accolade was winning the President Cup in 1982 with Peril. His wife, four children, three grandchildren, his mother, six sisters and a brother survive him. He was also a passionate farmer and hunter.