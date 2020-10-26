Police say people still host chill sessions, despite strict regulations to minimise the spread of coronavirus

Police are concerned by the continued lack of adherence to the coronavirus (COVID-19) health and safety protocols amongst drunk people.

Gaborone West Police station commander, superintendent Onious Madziba disclosed his concerns to The Monitor.

He said with what they have observed it is clear that intoxicated people gather together socially, but do not keep the required distance.

“Adherence to COVID-19 preventative measures remains a challenge amongst drunk people.

Chilling sessions at homes and open spaces are a concern.

Since bars and other entertainment places close earlier people now have the habit of grouping themselves, playing music and drinking alcohol, [in the process] failing to follow COVID-19 protocols,” Madziba said.

The station head added they have established that when the bars open people appear to abide by the rules and rejoiced at the same time, but it becomes a challenge when they get drunk because they suddenly forget about coronavirus.

He said they have observed large crowds of happy people indulging in alcohol drinking with anti-social distancing behaviour in his policing area, especially during weekends of month end.

“Chilling sessions in homes, open spaces with music played loudly from the cars, remains a problem around the city.

It appears as if life is just normal amongst other imbibers because

they do not adhere to COVID-19 preventative measures.

We continue to charge people in the habit of gathering in front of bars and entertainment places whilst closed, enjoying their adult beverages at hosted chill sessions in their homes while not wearing their face masks, and not socially distancing.”

He stated that the culprits also in the process make noise and disturb their neighbours.

Madziba feared their behaviour could pose a challenge to the management of the virus, as it could cause a significant rise in the number of cases.

He said they have arrested and detained a resident of Block 9 in Gaborone after they caught him red-handed playing loud music in a car and disturbing the neighbours’ peace on Saturday night.

He said the lad faces a fine of P500 after he was charged with noise and nuisance.

“We are pleading with members of the public to refrain from hosting chill sessions and adhere to COVID-19 health and safety protocols to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. We will continue to arrest and charge those who fail to abide by the rules,” he said.