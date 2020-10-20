 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Wedu Motswetla has been appointed acting Botswana National Olympic Com...
FRANCISTOWN: The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has declared its readi...
Civil service unions are putting pressure on their employer to provide...
The Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) says government is turning a deaf ear...
izmir escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iptv samsun rent a car ankara escort cialis izmir escort bayan adana escort afyon escort aksaray escort amasya escort ardahan escort artvin escort balıkesir escort bartın escort bayburt escort bilecik escort bolu escort burdur escort çanakkale escort çankırı escort çorum escort düzce escort edirne escort elazığ escort erzincan escort erzurum escort giresun escort gümüşhane escort ığdır escort ısparta escort izmir escort karabük escort karaman escort kars escort kastamonu escort kayseri escort kırıkkale escort kırklareli escort kırşehir escort kocaeli escort konya escort kütahya escort malatya escort mardin escort manisa escort niğde escort nevşehir escort ordu escort osmaniye escort rize escort sakarya escort samsun escort sinop escort sivas escort tekirdağ escort tokat escort trabzon escort urfa escort uşak escort van escort yalova escort yozgat escort zonguldak escort
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Motswetla appointed acting BNOC CEO

Motswetla appointed acting BNOC CEO

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Wedu Motswetla
Wedu Motswetla has been appointed acting Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) chief executive officer.

The appointment is for a period of three months from October to December. BNOC president, Colonel Botsang Tshenyego said Motswetla would hold fort after Tuelo Serufho was seconded as caretaker CEO at the BNSC. She has been BNOC programs manager.

“Motswetla is acting for three months and we expect Serufho to be back in office by December. He is only

Banners
at BNSC to oversee the handover
process,” he said.

Tshenyego said the handover process should last for three months but Serufho has been given six months as a way of catering for a situation whereby the process does not go as a planned.

Meanwhile, Tshenyego said they have restructured at BNOC and all their employees are under new contracts.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

UDC

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners