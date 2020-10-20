Wedu Motswetla

Wedu Motswetla has been appointed acting Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) chief executive officer.

The appointment is for a period of three months from October to December. BNOC president, Colonel Botsang Tshenyego said Motswetla would hold fort after Tuelo Serufho was seconded as caretaker CEO at the BNSC. She has been BNOC programs manager.

“Motswetla is acting for three months and we expect Serufho to be back in office by December. He is only

at BNSC to oversee the handoverprocess,” he said.

Tshenyego said the handover process should last for three months but Serufho has been given six months as a way of catering for a situation whereby the process does not go as a planned.

Meanwhile, Tshenyego said they have restructured at BNOC and all their employees are under new contracts.