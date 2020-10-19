Tumisang Healy (left) and Festus Mogae PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Former president Festus Mogae has stepped down as the patron of Botswana Association of the Deaf (BOAD) after 13 years.

He is passing the baton to Gaborone Central Member of Parliament, Tumisang Healy.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mogae said despite stepping down he would continue to work with the new patron.

He said it was unfortunate that there is an organisation that has been set up by hearing people who have trained in sign language, but are failing to advise the government on how to assist the deaf community.

“They have formed their own organisation, but I had thought that when someone studies a certain field, be it a disease, you are doing that to come and assist those who are affected by such a challenge.

That is not the case, it is their own organisation and they are not assisting those collaborating with the deaf. It is a worrying scenario and has been happening for a long time,” he said.

Mogae revealed during his tenure as the patron he failed to change the situation and noted that it seems like government is backing that organisation. He said there is no cooperation between BOAD and the organisation.

Meanwhile, Mogae said there is growing concern of men who take advantage of underage deaf girls.

For his part, Healy said he would take his new role seriously and make sure that by the time the baton is handed to someone else, his time would have been valuable to BOAD.

“I am confident that we would make progress because I would be working hand-in-hand with Mogae.

Banners

BOAD board and all of us are dedicated to the course. I have the confidence that you would be there to guide me. I am also concerned about the other deaf associations that have been set up by hearing people but they are not working with BOAD,” he said.

BOAD consultant, Fredrick Kololo said it was difficult to find an individual who would replace Mogae. He added they had several meetings with Healy and he requested to be given a chance to make some consultations and finally agreed.

“We were not looking for somebody with connections or somebody who would bring us sponsors.

We were looking for somebody to love us. However, we still need assistance because donors have pulled out. The deaf continue to face challenges in hospitals and other government establishments because there are no sign language interpreters,” Kololo said.

BOAD board chairperson, Boitumelo Moremi said there are many deaf students who are failing in their studies due to lack of teachers who are trained in sign language.

She said the deaf community struggles to get assistance from government departments. Moremi said BOAD intends to create awareness around the country.

BOAD executive director, Shirley Keoagile said when Mogae was still president his door was always open for people living with disability.

She said Mogae did not fail them. Keoagile said she was hopeful that the voice of people living with disability would be heard in Parliament through Healy.