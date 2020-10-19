Illegal refuse dumping is rampant in Francistown PIC: NSW.COM

FRANCISTOWN: Local authorities in the second city have raised concerns over the rampant piles of waste on the roadside, vacant plots and non-designated dumping sites on a daily basis throughout Francistown.

Whilst there are existing laws that forbid littering and dumping of waste, Francistowners continue to defy waste regulations and commit the horrendous act, which has left the city untidy.

To address the illegal waste problem, City of Francistown Council (COFC) held a stakeholder consultation on environmental cleanliness recently at Marang Gardens Hotel.

When addressing the stakeholders, COFC chief environmental health officer, Tshenolo Mopako said the city’s general landscape is not clean.

He added that the illegal waste dumping, which is particularly observed on the outskirts of the metropolis contributes massively to the city’s overall untidiness.

He said residents who do not recognise the need to dispose of the waste at the landfill cause a lot of the illegal dumping. Mopako also indicated that the illegal waste dumping interception has shown a lot of the illicit activities that take place at around 2100hrs or before 6am.

He stated that factors that contribute to the filth in the city also include poor user cooperation, choked storm water channels and unauthorised advertisement boards. “The city is also not clean due to neglected and undeveloped plots, institutional houses, abandoned houses or structures, poor and or lack of clean-as-you-go practices,” Mopako added.

He said at some point they even discovered truckloads of rubble proving to be another bad habit of illegal dumping

Banners

of waste on undesignated sites.

He was also disturbed by construction rubble, pamper and garden waste that often gets dumped around the city.

Mapako also stated that another negative indicator for environmental cleanliness includes overgrown vegetation and stray animals, especially dogs, which are often left roaming around and left to mess with dustbins while scavenging for food.

During comments and questions sessions, Donga Customary Court president, Tebogo Stephen said a filthy city is a great concern.Therefore, she suggested for the local authorities to consider establishing a community committee on environmental cleanness so that residents can be included in tidying up of their city.

She also raised the issue of neglected institutional houses, which are mostly used as dumping sites and harbour spots for criminals. COFC physical town planner, Letsema Masake suggested that they launch a cleanness campaign as a communication strategy.

Central police inspector, Dimakatso Pheto proposed that in a bid to combat crime and untidiness in the city they should embark on a household visitation initiative.She explained that household visitations could assist them to teach the community on how they can safely dispose of waste.

Other attendants shared their concerns over service providers like Botswana Power Corporation.

They accused the state-owned power company of failing to clean the environment, as they go along their projects.