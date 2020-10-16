Since time immemorial, Batswana have been known for farming, particularly cattle and small stock herding, as well as arable farming in most families.
Agriculture has however failed to be a key contributor to the country’s economy.
Yet now, in the midst of the Coronavirus, when all other sectors are collapsing, Agriculture has raised its hand to rescue the situation, being the only sector to record growth in the second quarter.
Earlier this year, when briefing members of the media about impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Finance Minister, Thapelo Matsheka said Agriculture would be prioritised to accelerate the country’s capacity in food production, as part of government’s response to the virus and its economic recovery plan. He further said government is looking at a number of options and ways to prioritize some projects over others, including investing in irrigation and food production areas. On another level, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has also encouraged Batswana to seriously consider venturing into small stock production as it has significant potential even on the international market. He has since started an initiative where he goes around the country donating bucks and rams to farmers to encourage them on the same. Masisi has also started hosting meetings at agro-tourism establishments around the country as a way of supporting farmers as well as demonstrating to Batswana that indeed agriculture is profitable.
This is notwithstanding the billions of Pula that have been spent in various agricultural initiatives over the years, the inputs programme ISPAAD, the Livestock Management and Infrastructure Development Programme, near-annual drought relief initiatives and others. And
