Extend 2020 education calendar or brace for the worst pass marks

BOSETU president Winston Radikolo says intermittent lockdowns, Isolations and quarantines had eaten deeply into pupils learning time that an extended calendar year by at least two months is warranted or the country should brace itself for the worst pass marks possible.

“COVID – 19 has deeply disrupted our education system. The intermittent lockdowns have

resulted in the halting of teaching and learning in our schools”.