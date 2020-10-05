Nare joins Wanderers on two year deal PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

PALAPYE: Daniel 'Chico' Nare has put pen to paper to seal a two-year deal with Morupule Wanderers, after much speculation about the coach's future.

The Palapye outfit expects Nare to lead them to a top-eight finish in the first season and then progress to the top four in the second 12 months of his contract.

Nare replaces Dragojlo ‘Drago’ Stanojlovic who led the side in its debut BTC Premiership season, where the side escaped relegation by a whisker. Wanderers finished 13th in the 16 team table.

Wanderers chairperson, Nelson ‘Manelo’ Kgosipheko confirmed Nare was now on board. He said the club has managed to reach an amicable solution with Drago after the well-publicised sour parting.

“Yes, we have signed a two-year contract with Daniel Nare today. This is after

we finally sorted out our issues with our former coach, and we are ready to move on,” he said.

The former Security Systems coach also confirmed he had signed with Wanderers after lengthy talks.

He believes with time at his disposal to build a squad, the targets are achievable. The league is scheduled to kick off next year February, and the transfer window would open in January.

“I am yet to sit with the team management to know who is in and who is out. But there is a bit of some time to build, and I believe the targets are attainable,” Nare said.