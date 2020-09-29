Man drowns at Parwe Dam

PALAPYE: Police in Mahalapye are investigating an incident in which a middle-aged man suspected to be a traditional healer drowned while swimming at Parwe Dam over the weekend.

Police received the report from a woman who had a friend along to take pictures at the dam. According to their report, the deceased warned them not to take pictures, as the dam water snakes did not take well to such activity.

The woman reported to the police that before long the man undressed for a swim across the dam. When he attempted to swim back to shore, he drowned and disappeared midway the waters’ shore.

When the man did not resurface, the woman reported the incident to the police. Mahalapye Police Station commander Omphile Malemenyane said they engaged the Botswana Defence Force scuba divers to search for the disappeared man.

His body was discovered a day later and is at the Mahalapye District Hospital mortuary. The police superintendent said the identity of the

man is unknown.

“We suspect he could be a traditional healer. He had the black and white necklaces associated with traditional healing practice and he was wearing a bracelet made out of python skin,” he added.

He called for public assistance to identify the deceased. He said if anyone knows of a missing person aged between 30 and 45 years, they should contact the police to come forward to try to identify the deceased.

He said the man did not carry any form of identification. “We also encourage people to carry their identity cards all the time. It is important because in case of any emergency, it becomes easy to establish where the person comes from,” Malemenyane said, warning the public to also desist from swimming in large bodies of water.