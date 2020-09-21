Pain is such a huge liar.

It is full of intimidation for it is rooted upon fear. It puts us in awkward positions of tremble and despair. Pain shifts our focus from our strength and expose us to a weaker version of us. Its voice echoes a long while and get us shivering. Everything is meaningless when we are experiencing pain. Life becomes tasteless. Purposes are and destinies gloomed. It is all doom and the end of things.

This is exactly how we feel when we go through pain. We wail and whine without ceasing because none of us is a friend to pain. It is unfortunate that pain is inevitable; since it is channel, we earn wisdom and experience. The only land where there is no pain is in the cemetery. In every move we make in the land of the living, has an equal amount of probability just as the anticipated positive results. This is the reason why we need to be alert to every risk exposure but at times, grace allow for pain to be in our lives.

There is a chronicle in the Bible when all Angels had assembled for parliament in heaven and an uninvited guest appeared. As angry as the Senior Angels were, they requested permission to through the uninvited guest- Satan, outside but their plea be rejected. The Devil was awarded a tender to destroy one faithful man of God. The targeted man had never disappointed God in anyway and it was undeserving, in a canal eye that he is destroyed. The purpose of the test and pain was to validate his faithfulness to GOD. Job, the targeted man, lost all his wealth and even family, that is, his Wife and seven children. He experienced pain like never before; that he wished he were not born.

It is normal for a person in pain to swear and speak all negative because it torments the soul hence we feel a bit of comfort in unleashing our anger. It is not a good position though because the negative words we utter are as gasoline introduced

Banners

to some fire. The wound in our soul become stretched even more hence dire pain. Job spoke all the negative things and curses until a young man, Elihu, came to make him consider the other side of his pain. The purpose of this article is to also peel- off your eyes and appreciate the other of pain side too.

The only way to heal and do away with pain to face it. There is no healing besides pain and maintained pain is cancerous to our emotional well- being. We have tendencies of numbing pain with substance like drug and/ or alcohol but little do we comprehend that we are delaying the wound in us to heal completely. Rather, we give it a room to inhabit our spaces. The only way to let go of pain is to mourn it. It does not matter whether you are fully- figured, buff, short, tall, male or female, you are a human being and you are a combination of emotions and memories. Cry, cry and cry it is not a crime to cry. It heals yourself not the next man.

We need to accept the status quo and be content in the situation yet not comfortable. This will equip us with the strength to persevere through any storm we are experiencing with optimism and enthusiasm. We should put our focus on the lessons the situation is teaching us and allowing it to make better versions of ourselves.

Pain is temporary in its nature but can only be permanent if we do not face it and deal away with it. There is no other way than allowing yourself to go through a process of grief.

Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. www.coloringsouls.co.bw