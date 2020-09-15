Shashe Mooke man arraigned for rape

FRANCISTOWN: A 38-year-old man of Shashe Mooke village appeared in court today to face a single count of rape.

According to the charge sheet, the accused Ontebetse Salu, from Setambule ward in Shashe Mooke allegedly raped a 29-year-old woman of the same village who was supposedly his girlfriend between September 9 and 11, 2020.

Sub Inspector Kelebonye Matsapa, the prosecuting officer, said that investigations in the matter are still ongoing.

He, therefore, applied for the accused person to be remanded in jail because the Investigations Officer (IO) in the matter is still getting statements from other witnesses.

He also said that Salu should not be granted bail because he may interfere with the investigations.

Matsapa pleaded with the court that the accused should be remanded in custody because he never cooperated with the police ever since he

Banners

was arrested.

“The accused should be further remanded in custody because he cannot be trusted. He gave the IO false names, telling him that his names were Keakgakala Molefe while he knew that to be false. The police managed to get his true names from his neighbours. We are still going to press more charges of lying to a person employed in the public service and resisting arrest against the accused,” Matsapa said.

When responding to a question posed by Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Nga’ndu why he gave the police the wrong names, Salu denied ever doing so.

Dlamini-Nga’ndu acceded to the application made by the state and remanded Salu in jail until September 22.