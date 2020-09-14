Pio Paul PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Under-20 coach, Keitumetse ‘Pio’ Paul is reportedly growing frustrated by lack of support from his superiors and is prepared to quit.

Paul signed a three-year contract with the Young Zebras last year, but hardly a year on, he is said to be unhappy with the state of affairs.

The former national team player has reportedly pointed an accusing finger at the Botswana Football Association (BFA) chief Executive Officer, Mfolo Mfolo.

“He feels the CEO’s office does not support his project. The coach complains of lack of resources to carry out his duties. He cannot travel across the country as he is not afforded the support or resources,” said a source close to the developments.

Paul wants more support, like what is afforded the senior team, in order to create a better working environment, the source said.

“Additionally, he suspects there are some people who want

Banners

him out of the job, hence the reason he is not getting the support,” added the source.

Paul refused to comment on the matter while Mfolo was brief in his response.

“Any matter that relates to the employment of the coach will be treated respecting the work ethics. Therefore all will be done in the ambiance of employer – employee respecting the confidentiality of both parties,” Mfolo said cryptically when asked if Paul was receiving the necessary support from his office.

Paul’s Under-20 has been idle due to the suspension of football as a result of COVID-19.

However, international football will resume in November, with the Zebras in action, which should pave for a gradual return to action for all age groups.