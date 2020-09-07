Soil is treasure.

Despite the excessive heat, Potters extract clay soil with a vision of a company enjoying a cup of hot beverages. The clay soil is very dense than any type of soil. After the mining, water is added to enable the moulding which is carried out on the spinning wheel. The shape of the cup is inspired by the melodies and harmonies Potters sing while swimming in the passion for their art. If there is a mistake, they break the mould and start re- moulding again.

Once the cup mould is perfect, delicate and vulnerable, there is fierce fire that has been burning constantly at 1, 000 Degrees Celsius for days waiting to host the cup mould for 48 hours. Even though passion and ambition fuelled the creation of the cup mould, the process of heating the cup cannot be avoided. It is the most crucial part of the process because it solidifies the particles of the cup mould. Finally the cup is taken out and let to cool, painted beautifully and engraved a beautiful message that soothes the soul; “Good morning Courageous Soldier.”

We are all cups in our own right and each moment, time moulds our character through diverse and unique life incidents. These incidents test our emotional adaptability and strength. Emotions build up an attitude which ultimately build character. Character is recognised and established during a phase of pain. Pain is therefore necessary for us to unleash our potential. It should not break us. Although the cups are burnt, they remain patient and persevere because they know the ultimate prize. We must understand that pain is temporary, the cup cannot be in the fire forever. It has to come out, wear a new colour and unite families, friends or colleagues through a sip of hot beverages.

A lot of us allow the fire we experience to dictate to us that it is the end of our opportunities, relationships or life in general. We focus a lot on the pain than on what the pain is processing as far as our character

composition is concerned. A drift in a relationship does not mean the relationship cannot continue but rather it is the gateway to take it to the other level. Our perceptions matter a lot in this instances because the traction and agility of our patience is predicated by our thought positions. It is unfortunate that we allow our emotions to cloud our judgements and respond rebellious towards the stimuli which, most of the time, is inappropriate.

Amongst all cups in the fierce fire, have the same and equal opportunity to survive the condition and unite people from all walks of life but their strengths are drawn from their attitudes. We are either negative or positive towards circumstances we are facing. The positive concentrates on the end expectation and are able to persist through the fire for they know how the finish line looks like while the negative break because they see no value or worth in themselves. Negativity compromises our potential and derails us from our purposes.

The ability you have is impeccable and you can withstand any test at 1, 000 degrees Celsius. In fact, the heat earns you wisdom. The wisdom will give you purpose and the direction of your life thus conceive greatness in you. Actions builds legacy that we shall one day talk about sharing a cup of hot beverages.

You ought to be focused and determined. The journey is too challenging but it does not mean it cannot be attained. Face the fire and harvest growth. Confidence intimidates negativity and drives you to glory. Do not beat yourself down, celebrate every challenge. The amount of fire you undergo is subject to your strength, realise that!

