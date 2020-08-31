Traditional beer PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The government’s directive to impose a ban on the sale of alcohol has proven inadequate in controlling imbibers as they continue to disobey the law.

Batswana around the country have resorted to drinking homebrewed alcoholic beverages something which is giving police headaches and sleepless nights.

Molepolole residents after being denied their poison of choice, are now taking solace in traditional brews that have gained popularity. When speaking with The Monitor, Molepolole Police Station commander, superintendent Motlhaba Ramaabya confirmed the increase in cases of homebrewed alcoholic beverages in his policing area.

Ramaabya stated that drinkers have been flouting alcohol ban rules to brew traditional beer. Homebrewed alcohol is reported to be the most popular intoxicant during this period.

“Alcohol ban appears to be a challenge for drinkers. It seems like people cannot move away from their old habits despite COVID-19 regulations put before them by the government,” he said. “Brewing and selling traditional alcohol is against the law and we will continue to charge the offenders.”

Ramaabya revealed that from August

14, 2020 to date, they have recorded 14 cases of people selling traditional brew in a number of villages in his policing area with the recent case recorded a week ago.

He said the ban in sale of alcohol was put in place for a purpose and implored for the nation to adhere to the regulations put in place in order to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Ramaabya added the high demand for alcohol amongst imbibers was behind the mushrooming of shebeens. However, the station chief applauded community members for their continued support in reporting those operating illegal shebeens.

He also cautioned the public against brewing alcohol as it is against the law and puts lives at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Police battle with sale of home brewed alcohol started wayback when the first national lockdown was imposed in April.