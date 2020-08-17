What will life be without giving? Giving is an essential aspect of life for it creates a climate conducive for the loss and win equation life is formulated upon.

On the previous article; The Loss and Win Concept, we said that for one to gain something, they will have to lose something to create room for that is expected. The process therefore is made possible by giving.

Giving is the most powerful aspect of our lives because it enables life to move on and unfold mysterious yields. It is an opportunity through which we are able to sow our dreams or ambitions in the spirit and provoke events of the spirit to manifest in the physical.

Each one of us has their own spiritual account in which our deserved lifestyle is initiated. It is through this aspect that we are able to influence events to gain momentum in the next person’s spiritual world. When we give, we are sowing seeds in others’ worlds and it is those seeds that we are able to witness our pre- set goals. There can never be a harvest without giving.

Giving is a platform through which we offer our individual and team purposes. Purpose is a gift that we are ought to give to the world and make it a better place. Purpose organise all pieces of the puzzle and each one of us has a piece on their hands to contribute to the bigger anticipated picture. It is through giving that we are able to discover our commissions, strength, weaknesses and talents. You will never be exposed to any opportunity without extending ourselves to circumstances.

Giving is an expression of love, hope and faith. It is an epitome of a sacrifice. A sacrifice is componentry of love, hope and faith and it’s forgoing what we love for the sake of attracting other successes in our lives. A sacrifice breaks a pattern of how life was traditionally lived and divert it into a channel for things hoped for. In love we give. You cannot say you love someone without offering some passionate affection, time, energy and gifts. You cannot say you are hopeful without giving out faith and work towards the course.

It is unfortunate that a human being stains the process of giving through attaching expectations whenever

they are given an opportunity to sow for their harvest. We always want to gain or benefit something immediately after giving. We feel that someone has to help us in the future because we have assisted them before. Giving with an expectation corrupts the formation and development of whatever it is you desire to have in the spiritual realm.

Expectations bring the weeds to compete with the seed sown and unfortunately the weds consumer more than the planted tree could hence impede on the maturity of the harvest.

The weeds are bitterness and anger. They take place especially when you feel that someone is supposed to help because you have helped them before.

This position has a great potential to earn one non- communicable diseases like diabetes, depression, hypertension, just to mention a few. If you give without expectation, you will never be hurt during the time the person is unable to help you but if your expectations are alive, you will breakdown the moment they reject.

Grace creates a chance for us to sow seeds in people’ lives because it is very much aware of our needs therefore it affords us the opportunity to sow at its ideal moments and thus we have to be obedient enough to adhere to its instructions then in order to provoke life changing incidents in the spiritual realm.

We have to be proactive in responding to the call of grace. People pray for differing courses and their prayers makes the seed- bed in their lives become very fertile and if one take a chance to bury their seed beneath its soil, it will produce an abundant yield. Which seed has earned you a breath, job, marriage, qualification or whatever it is you longed for?

*Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: www.coloringsouls.co.bw