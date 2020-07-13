Limko, BDF Collaborate

In an effort to continue setting itself apart from other tertiary institutions, Limkokwing University collaborated with the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) in a certificate handover ceremony to 10 graduands in Broadcasting and Journalism, who attended the Combined Joint African Exercise (CJAX) 2019 also known as Ex-Uhuru with force.

The guest of honour commandant, defence command and staff college Brigadier Papadi Monnatlhare underscored the importance of Ex-Uhuru as it promotes regional operation through exchange of students and members of the directing staff by regional staff colleges during the Peace Support Operations (PSO) based exercise.

“These staff colleges, our own Defence Command and Staff College, South African National War College, Zambia Defence Services and Staff College, Zimbabwe Staff College and Angola and Malawi having recently come on board as observers,” Monnatlhare stated.

He reiterated that PSO are multinational, multi-dimensional and complex thus involving multiple players such as the police, civilian, prisons components, non-governmental organisations and the media.

He stated the media in its watchdog role occupies a sacrosanct place in Peace Support Operations.

Monnatlhare said the media is the first to raise the alarm about the imminence of conflict and is often attendant to human rights abuses. He thanked the university for the support and for sending students of this exercise.

Limkokwing Vice Chancellor, Gape Kaboyakgosi commended the BDF for its

Banners

continued support and for adding value to the students’ learning by engaging them in real life activities and training. He also thanked the students for their discipline and diligence during the exercise.

“We learnt a lot in the coverage of peace and we are grateful for the opportunity afforded by the university to make us learn outside the classroom environment,” said Gosego Nkwe, a final year Broadcasting and Journalism student on behalf of the graduating group.

The revolutionary concept of ‘indusity’- a word coined from joining industry and university, or industry within the university - is Limko’s hallmark.

Through collaboration the university is able to work with the industry in unparalleled ways in products or service innovation. The ability to respond professionally has attracted industry to collaborate on special projects to obtain fresh and new angles to marketing issues.

This collaboration with industry has also been extended to government with the intention to build national competitiveness and the country’s global reputation through innovative design and effective branding.