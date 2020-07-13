Debswana To Empower Women In New Supplies Scheme

Debswana Diamond Company said it has launched the first Mining Suppliers Development Programme, which seeks to develop the capacity and competitiveness of citizen companies to improve their access to markets and ensure sustainable enterprises.

The programme is run through Tokafala, a partnership between the Botswana government, Debswana, De Beers Group and Anglo American.

Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) general manager Bakani Motlhabani, who is also on the Board of Directors of Tokafala, said the programme will focus on improving skills in the areas of sales, operations, financial, strategic business management and further include a six months Aftercare Support.

“The programme has particularly made efforts to enrol as many female-owned businesses as possible, with 31% of the participants being women,” Motlhabani said.

A total of 100 participants have been enrolled on the Mining Supplier Development Programme of which 47 are from Boteti while 53 come from Jwaneng/Mabutsane area.

The GM reaffirmed Debswana’s commitment to continuing to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to Botswana and communities around the mines, noting that the company has a Citizen Economic Empowerment Policy, which aims to capacitate citizen companies to participate in Debswana Supply Chain.

“We are currently developing a new CEEP framework, which

Banners

will focus on Impact Analysis as well as ring-fencing certain goods and services for citizens,” he added.

For her part Tokafala Programme director, Montle Phutego assured participants that her organisation will work with them to develop strong businesses with diversity of product and market.

Phutego added they would also conduct a diagnostic assessment of their businesses in order to set new goals and direct their energies and resources to areas of high impact.

Tokafala is an enterprise development programme, which focuses on helping existing micro, small and medium enterprises in Botswana to grow their businesses.

It further supports youth skills development through a youth development programme (STRYDE) that delivers a comprehensive package of services including core skills training, business development and mentoring to empower and inspire them to join the workforce or start a business.

Its main objectives are to grow and contribute to the development of the economy by supporting already existing jobs, creating new ones and growing micro, small and medium enterprises.