The prevalence of date rape has been giving the police a headache for years.

Women have been warned over invitations for ‘drinks’ at home, as alcohol consumption is strictly limited to indulgence at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Police say alcohol is by far the most dangerous date rape drug and advised women to be cautious during this time.Following the partial lifting of the alcohol ban and new regulations that it can be consumed from home, Women Against Rape (WAR) and the police fear the move could fuel rape and date rape cases.

The Botswana Police Service public relations officer, assistant commissioner Dipheko Motube issued a warning to women as alcohol is being consumed in homes.

Motube said alcohol or drugs dull cognitive function, inhibition and make one less defensive against unwanted sexual advances. He stated that before the directive of drinking from home, rape, especially date rape, has been a concern for a possible spike in cases.

“Following the uplifting of the alcohol ban there has been a number of cases in which alcohol imbibers were caught red handed hosting parties in their homes,” he said.

“Date rape is likely to escalate because the perpetrators are often casual friends, or individuals whose victims are people they are familiar with.”

He said common in such cases is that the perpetrators would in that fateful event have spent some time with their victims entertaining them and later demand sex in return.

He stated that since alcohol consumption would be taking place from homes, women should consider declining such invitations.

Motube said some women are left vulnerable to rape or serious sexual assault due to binge drinking. He said even though drugs are at times being used in such scenarios, alcohol is a major contributor

to vulnerability to sexual assault in social situations.

“We have observed that offences like rape, murder, assault, car accidents to mention but a few are associated with alcohol intake. These offences usually occur when people are intoxicated,” he said.

“Women must watch out. Experience shows that the perpetrators lure the victims to their homes from bars after offering them alcohol and later demand sex.”

For their part, WAR called on women not to depend on strangers, especially men offering to buy them alcohol and inviting them for chill sessions at their homes.

WAR coordinator, Peggy Ramaphane noted that agreeing to visit men and drink alcohol at their homes could put women at risk of being raped.

“Just because someone has been buying alcohol, offering you food at the comfort of his place would automatically put women under pressure. Women should go out when having drinks for themselves, but I would advise them to drink from their homes to avoid date rape,” Ramaphane said.

She stated that rape cases remain a concern despite their endless efforts to curb the scourge.

Ramaphane implored women to be cautious at all times when entertaining themselves in the company of men because in some past cases women were usually raped by people they were familiar with.

“This is also a critical time for children as well because alcohol is consumed from home something that calls for women to be more responsible with,” Ramaphane said.

“Children are already exposed to alcohol, there is a possibility for them to steal alcohol and taste, especially when their parents are tipsy. Alcohol consumption from home also has the possibility of distracting them from focusing on their school work.”