Avani Bolsters Measures Against COVID-19

Formerly a quarantine centre, Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino has launched an AvaniShield programme in an effort to increase their safety measures against COVID-19.

AvaniShield is a programme that ensures the hotel subscribes to the safety measures for the benefit of its local and international customers.

Avani resident manager, Candice Selato said in being innovative and being at the forefront of everything, they have always followed protocols of cleanliness. She added third party partners like shuttle companies are also involved in this programme. “The whole system is there to ensure that everything is perfect in terms of cleanliness. This is to guarantee that everything is comfortable when you come to Avani,” she said at a media briefing last week.

Selato said there were initiatives in place, some of which would be implemented at a later stage. She assured Avani customers that everything was 100% safe and in line with government requirements. She highlighted that Avani was a quarantine hotel, but fortunately for them and the country there were no positive cases of coronavirus recorded at the accommodation facility.

“We have been certified clean and a company was engaged to fully fumigate the hotel,”

she said, adding they have fully trained their staff and also asked the Ministry of Health to help counsel their team members.

This was done to make everyone feel safe and make Avanishield a success, she said. From contact-less check-ins, Avanishield agents, to no cash policy, Selato said they have gone all out to make sure that the AvaniShield works best. She added that they have also engaged a local company, The Bulb World to make certain that the cleanliness was up to par by regularly disinfecting surfaces.

Selato said they would also give the rooms a breather for 24 hours.

“We will clean the room and let it rest for 24 hours before someone can use it,” she revealed. The media was taken through a tour of the rooms, casino, gym, restaurant and check-in points where AvaniShield programme was in full force. “At the restaurants, we have new ways of doing things. No full buffet, so at the pantry for example everything is packaged,” she said.