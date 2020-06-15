Botswana National Sport Commission CEO, Falcon Sedimo PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

National Sporting Associations (NSAs) have expressed mixed views regarding requirements set by Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) on appointment of treasurers.

President of Special Olympics of Botswana, Ross Tebele told Sport

Monitor that it was difficult for NSAs to attract professionals accredited by the likes if Botswana Institute of Chartered Acountants (BICA), especially treasurers. “NSAs do not have a lot of money that could attract interest from a BICA-accredited treasurer. Sport is struggling to attract sponsorships. When professionals volunteer, they want to beef up their CVs,” he said.

Tebele said they depended on volunteers, but they were still trying to get

BICA-accredited volunteers. He also said the term of office for some Board members of Special Olympics is coming to an end, including that of the treasurer.

“We have written a letter to BNSC explaining our position. We are hopeful that we would meet the requirements in the next appointment,” he added. Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) spokesperson,

Letsweletse Jonas said when they hold elections, they do not seek certain credentials.

“That does not mean our treasurer is blank because in other areas including at the Registrar of Societies, we are compliant. The challenge now is that BISA constitution only allows teachers to contest for positions,” Jonas said.

However, he said the constitution also gives the executive committee powers to appoint two people with special skills.

He added that they were aware of the importance

Banners

of appointing a qualified treasurer.

For his part, Botswana Bowling Association president, John Gaborutwe said their was that members who are BICA-accredited hold other positions.

“Myself and director bowls are BICA accredited. We are yet to meet and re-arrange ourselves,” he said.

Botswana Softball Association (BSA) secretary general, Tsuna Makwa informed Sport Monitor that the position of treasurer was suppose to be filled during an Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was proposed for April 25. She said the meeting could not proceed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, BNSC chief executive officer, Falcon Sedimo reminded NSAs through a circular last week that in August 2018, they (NSAs) were requested to submit their Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) accredited treasurers before May 1, 2019.

The following NSAs have failed to submit accredited treasurers: Botswana Chess Federation, Botswana Bowling Association, Botswana Bridge Association, Botswana Hockey Association, Botswana Bodybuilding Association, Horse Society of Botswana, Botswana Motor Sport, Parachute Association of Botswana, Handball Association of Botswana, Special Olympics of Botswana, Botswana Squash Association, Botswana Wrestling Federation, Botswana Softball Association, Botswana Primary Schools Sport Association and Botswana Integrated Sport Association.

“NSAs have been requested to make their submissions before Friday, with the budget estimates for 2020/2021 financial year,” the statement read in part.