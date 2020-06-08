One Fatality After Head-On DUI Crash

Police in Thamaga are investigating a fatal car crash in which a Toyota Tazz collided with a Madza Axela after an alleged DUI (driving under the influence) incident recently.

The 43-year-old driver of the Toyota Tazz was killed in the accident and two passengers on board the vehicle survived. The surviving passengers, aged between 30 and 31, sustained head injuries.

Confirming the incident, Thamaga Police station commander, superintendent Moses Kwarare said the accident occurred just after liquor stores opened for trade.

Kwarare said prior to the accident they received a call in which a concerned member of the public alerted the police of a Toyota Tazz suspected drunk driver, who allegedly drove recklessly from Ramaphatle, south bound.

“Police responded to the report. On their way heading to Ramaphatle they caught sight of the alleged car in oncoming traffic. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away from the officers. The police lost sight of the car while chasing after it before it disappeared into the village. They gave up on the chase and went back to the station,” he said.

Kwarare said moments later they received a report about a car crash only to find it was the same Toyota Tazz they pursued earlier that was found at the scene.

The Madza Axela that collided with the Toyota Tazz had a 46-year-old woman on board.

“The woman who sustained minor neck injures was driving to Thamaga,

Banners

while the trio were heading towards Molepolole. Looking at the impact of the collision, it looks like the Toyota Tazz was speeding. It is alleged that they were trying to overtake, but collided with the oncoming Madza Axela,” he said.

He stated that the two Toyota Tazz passengers having sustained serious head injuries are currently hospitalised at Thamaga Primary Hospital. Kwarare said the police had to call an ambulance to the scene, as the deceased was stuck inside the car.

He said the Toyota Tazz driver was rushed to Thamaga Primary Hospital where doctors certified him dead upon arrival. The police boss said the trio was drunk and had alcohol in the car.

“They had bottles of Black Label, Redds, Sweet Rosé 5L wine and boxes of Shake Shake inside their car. It looks like the trio was highly intoxicated following the operation of bars after the two months of the alcohol ban. I am pleading with motorists to avoid excessive speed and driving under the influence of alcohol, because these vices have been behind the escalating road fatalities over the years,” he said.

Furthermore, Kwarare said the upsurge in fatal road accidents raise police concern, as lives continue to be lost in road-related incidents.