Social media use on the rise in Botswana

Social-media use in Botswana has doubled over the past five years despite considerable misgivings about some of its possible negative effects.

This is according to the latest Afrobarometer survey, which also shows that more than a third of Batswana (34%) now use Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, or other social media every day as sources of news. The study investigated the use of social media in Botswana between 2014 and 2019.

The finding is almost twice as many as five years ago when the use of social media stood at 18%. In 2017, about 30% of Batswana relied on social media for news.

The study further shows that daily use of social media for news is significantly higher amongst citizens with post-secondary education, the youngest respondents (53% of those aged 18-26), and urban residents (50%). It also found that majority of people that use social media daily as source of news are men.

Surprisingly though, the study shows that Batswana aged 66 years and above use social media daily than those aged between 56 and 65 years.

“Most citizens praise social media as helping make them better informed, more effective citizens, but most also believe it makes people more

susceptible to false news and intolerance,” read the survey findings.

However, the study found that six out of 10 rural residents never use social media.

About 91% of Batswana said that social media makes them more informed about current events and helps them have more impact on political processes.

At the same time, majority believe that social media makes users more likely to believe false news and more intolerant of people with different political opinions.

Overall, Batswana are divided as to whether social media is good or bad for society.

“People who say unrestricted access to social media should be protected outnumber, by 52% to 38%, those who say it should be regulated because it’s dividing Batswana”.

Just recently, Afrobarometer released another results of a study that found out there is fear amongst Batswana to report corrupt practices in the country.

The study conducted by Afrobarometer national partner in Botswana, Star Awards Ltd stated that 50% of Batswana are of the view that the level of corruption in the country has increased over the last 12 months.