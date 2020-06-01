Allan Boshwaen

Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH) has received 395 applications for the COVID-19 Botswana Innovation Fund (BIF) challenge.

The third instalment of the fund is in response to the challenges presented by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BIH is impressed with the outcome noting that it shows Batswana are embracing innovation. The hub is currently working on the adjudication process.

Submitted proposals are evaluated for funding based on the solutions’ unique value proposition, social impact, commercial viability, technical viability and the individuals’/teams’ ability and capability to develop and commercialise the solution.

The third call for proposals targeted entrepreneurs, applications developers, indigenous knowledge holders, social enterprises, civil society and Non-Governmental Organisations.

According to the hub's CEO, Allan Boshwaen this places emphasis on innovative digital solutions, working product prototypes that are ready to scale and address the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated socio-economic effects.

"The solutions will be sustained by IP development

and registration, technology transfer and commercialisation of solutions. It is envisaged that private sector entities will have an opportunity to invest or participate in the implementation of the chosen solutions," he said.

The Call for Proposals is targeted at solutions that include, but are not limited to, mobile and web-based solutions, data-enabled solutions with the ability to analyse and publish information on the go.

The call includes for solutions includes for working prototypes of products, processes, value added services, community social interventions, tools and gadgets that may be of high demand during and post the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected that the solutions will be aimed at addressing, amongst others, challenges in Public Health Systems, Public Service Delivery, Transportation and Payments, Logistics and value chains and many others.