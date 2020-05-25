Football could return in a month-BFA

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has not ruled out prospects for competitive football returning in a month's time.

This follows the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development's decision to allow training and playing of competitive sports from June 1. However, the ministry has emphasised that training should be done behind closed doors as the government continues to ease movement restrictions. The move will affect the Botswana Premier League (BPL) and First Division Leagues.

"We are waiting on our medical team. They are making guidelines on how football will return competitively. The medical team has representatives from all league competitions, women's football and even the FUB (Footballers Union of Botswana). The guidelines are ready. They just need to refine them so that they can suit football. They are to be approved by NEC (National Executive Committee). I think this will give us time up to a month before we could have football played again. We are yet to have set date. We would communicate once the medical team is done with preparing

guidelines," BFA chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo said.

He further said the BFA anticipates high cost implications of the return of competitive football.

"Cost implications will always be there. It was always going to be costly for football to return during this period. We are not looking at teams in the Premier Leagues only, but all league competitions. Teams will have to practise certain health measures to ensure safety of players. This is where we will be looking at how the BFA could help and in what way," Mfolo said.

The BFA has already outlined the intentions to conclude the current football season, which is left with 13 rounds of football. There is also talk of change in the local football calendar season to accommodate conclusion of the current.

Meanwhile, school sport remains suspended as competitive sport returns despite the government paying teachers outstanding dues earlier this year. Social football and constituency tournament also remain prohibited.