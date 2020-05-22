SADC condemns acts of terrorism in Mozambique

The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit Plus Mozambique strongly condemned the armed attacks and acts of sabotage perpetrated by terrorists and armed groups in some districts of Cabo Delgabo Province, Mozambique.

The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit Plus Mozambique of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was held at the State House, in Harare, Zimbabwe on May 19, 2020. Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa, Edgar Lungu, Mokgweetsi Masisi and Filipe Nyusi of Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique respectively attended the meeting.

“The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit Plus Mozambique reiterated SADC’s position that condemns all acts of terrorism and armed attacks wherever they occur as contained in the SADC Declaration on Terrorism and the AU Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism,” a communiqué from SADC Headquarters reads.

The Summit committed and urged SADC Members States to support Mozambique in fighting against the terrorists and armed groups in some districts of Cabo Delgado. The Summit also noted the latest developments in the Kingdom of Lesotho and called for the peaceful transfer of power in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also took note

of the Supreme Court of Malawi’s decision on the annulled May 2019 Presidential elections.

On other burning issues, the Troika Summit reiterated that SADC would continue to cooperate regionally and globally in the fight against COVID-19 and protect SADC citizens and sustain livelihoods.

To this effect, the Summit commended “SADC citizens and global partners who are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19. It also reviewed the political and security situation prevailing in the region as relatively stable, although there were some areas of concern including the situation of terrorism and armed attacks in northern Mozambique.

President Nyusi briefed the Summit on the situation in Mozambique and the Heads of States welcomed the decision by Mozambique to bring to the attention of SADC the security situation in the country.

Lastly, they commended Mnangagwa, the chairperson of SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation for convening this Summit notwithstanding the challenges occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.