Khumo Lekgetho PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Greatness does not come easy, but with enough hard work it can be achieved.

At least that is the foundation that LF Media, a youth-owned branding and advertising company established in 2016, set for itself.

The company offers services in digital advertising, billboard advertising, printing services, embroidery, car branding, signage, promotional gifts and apparel.

One of the founders of LF Media, Khumo Lekgetho, told the Monitor Business that she and business partner, Nasha Keutlule, were inspired by their parents to start an evolutionary change business.

"With trials and success we began to realise that the harder one works the greater one achieves. It is one business that makes you open-minded given the fact that the world is changing and becoming more technologically innovative," she said.

According to Lekgetho, their strategy worked for them as branding and advertising is already a saturated space with many media houses that are more experienced, competing with a stream of new entrants every year.

"We have always believed that customer satisfaction will always give one more opportunities in the future and we take pride in making sure that we provide the best service to our customers, which always gives us an upper hand in getting recommended,"

Banners

she said.

The company’s clientele includes Speedspace and Edcon. The duo also played a role in the fight against the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, as they supplied COVID-19 PPE and sanitisers. They also had the opportunity to put out COVID-19 digital adverts for the Ministry of Health and Wellness on their digital screen.

The company also does branding of containers. "We lease to youth businesses both funded and non-funded. We want to expand our container initiative because we have seen potential in a lot of Batswana youth, who just want to be given that chance to follow their dreams," she said. Currently, the company employs four people including a technician, administrative officer, sales person, and marketing person.

The Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) has also been instrumental in the youth's business as they have been giving the company financial literacy, tips as well as advisory and mentoring. LEA has also provided entrepreneurial training, assisted with provision of linkages between LF Media’s printing and potential suppliers.

"We would like to thank LEA for their continued support as our business advisors,” Lekgetho said.