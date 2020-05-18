Botswana/Huawei Partnership Vital For Attainable 4IR

The Minister of Transport and Communications, Thulaganyo Segokgo says the partnership between Botswana and Huawei is crucial towards the realisation and attainment of the Fourth Industrial Revolution vision (4IR).

Segokgo said at the handover of Thermal Imaging Temperature Measuring System by the Chinese tech giant on Friday that he was delighted to be receiving the donation and recognised the service that Huawei continues to render to the country.

He commended Huawei for their support in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that Huawei is a strategic partner in Information Communications Technology (ICT) as such its support is timely during this period when the country is battling COVID-19. “This gesture is a true demonstration of Huawei’s commitment of long term commitment towards driving digitisation in Botswana as well as through previous donations made by the organisation to this ministry,” Segokgo said.

Segokgo added the presence of Huawei engineers during this period is a true demonstration of Huawei’s long-term commitment towards driving digitisation in Botswana.“I appreciate the presence of your engineers in this regard. They could have chosen to go back home, but they chose to remain and assist,” he said. He said citizens should benefit from the presence of the engineers

as there is constant training and skills transfer. Huawei managing director, Ye Hui Hui expressed gratitude to the ministry for allowing them to help the nation during these challenging times.

“Huawei’s Botswana office has been here for over 15 years and we fully understand the local challenges very well and we are committed to support the Botswana government to achieve the desired 4IR. We have local expertise that are already supporting most of ICT Sector like BOCRA, mobile operators and BPS safer city,” he said.

Hui said the use of ICT technology has proven to be key in helping countries in managing issues like health diagnostic, education, agriculture, transportation, rail, ports just to name a few.

The P160, 000 worth of equipment can be used in crowded public areas like high traffic offices, Parliament, shopping malls, stadiums, medical hospital and borders. The Thermal Imaging Temperature Measuring System allows mobile and fixed deployment and measures temperature from a distance so both frontline workers and their customers have no association or contact.