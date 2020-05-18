Non-contact sports like Tennis have been given the green light to return to training

The COVID-19 Task Team has approved non-contact sporting activities to resume training activities.

The decision also includes the opening of Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC), Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) and National Sport Associations (NSAs) offices.

BNSC chief executive officer (CEO), Falcon Sedimo said through a savingram on Friday that the NSAs that have been approved to resume training are athletics, badminton, bowling, cycling, darts, golf, karate (individual kata), motor sport and tennis. He added that NSAs that wish to start their activities are to get clearance from the BNSC.

“NSAs are expected to identify Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) officers or SHE representatives and should adhere to all precautionary measures,” the statement further reads. Meanwhile, Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) president, Kudzanani Motswagole told Sport Monitor that he was surprised that table tennis has been omitted as a non-contact sport list. He explained that he has written an email to BNSC to seek clarity on the omission.

“We are ready to resume activities despite the omission and I believe the Commission would rectify that soon. BTTA has sponsors to buy equipment that are required price money during the events.

We were to have four tournaments in April and two this month. From January to March 15, we were able to host all events that we had in our calendar,” Motswagole said. Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) president, John Gaborutwe told Sport Monitor that they are excited by the decision to resume activities. He said they met over the weekend to discuss comeback logistics and submit the plan to the

Banners

BNSC on Sunday evening.

He added that they are ready to hit the ground running. For his part, Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) president, Oaitsi Thipe said they have been permitted to start with singles.

He said according to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) guidelines, every player must use their own balls, disinfect equipment regularly and sanitize their hands regularly. “We are ready to start activities and the first thing that we are going to do is to procure some items in order to comply with government COVID-19 regulations. We also have to ensure that all our affiliates comply country wide with government and ITF guidelines,” he said.

Botswana Golf Union (BGU) president, Pius Molefe said golfers are happy that they would resume play very soon. For her part, Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) spokesperson, Game Mompe also confirmed that they have also been given the green light to train. She said despite that, there are certain training times that they must observe in the morning and afternoon.

“We should communicate with our affiliates because it is up to BCA to make sure that they comply. During this period there would be no competitions, no cycling races or group rides.

So far we have missed two international events being the Africa Road Championship that was to be held in Mauritius in March and Africa Cycling Conference. Next week we were to host the annual three day challenge Tsela Riders challenge starting on Thursday until Friday,” she said.