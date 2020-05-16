Masisi travels to Zimbabwe on Tuesday PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

President Mokgweetsi Masisi will on Tuesday embark on his first regional trip since the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown to attend the SADC Extraordinary Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe.

According to a statement from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation, Masisi will attend an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation (Organ) Troika in his capacity as the incoming Chair of the SADC Organ.

The statement reads: “The Organ is one of the institutions of SADC, and included among its structures, is the Troika which comprises the Chairperson of the Organ, the Incoming Chair who serves as the Deputy Chairperson, and the Outgoing Chairperson. The Organ Troika is responsible for providing

Banners

policy direction and decision making on regional political, defence, and security issues”.

It is not clear what is the agenda of the summit. Last month during the height of international travel bans, Masisi hosted a special envoy appointed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Lesotho, Jeff Radebe and his delegation at the State House in Gaborone to discuss the political situation in Lesotho.

It further stated that the Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng and senior government officials would accompany the President and return on the same day.