IWF Lifts Suspension Over BBA

Botswana Badminton Association (BAA) suspension has been lifted after paying a fine P40, 000.

BBA was in 2019, slapped with the hefty fine by the badminton world governing body, International Badminton Federation (IWF) for failing to send players for international competitions, a move that left the association debilitated, and a year away from the international stage.

Following the unsuccessful withdrawal of some of their players from international events, BBA was in the 2018/2019 cycle banned from all BWF events. After several engagements with the world governing body and full settlements of the imposed penalty, the ban has been lifted giving BBA full member rights and privilege," statements from the BBA reads.

Speaking to The Monitor Sport, the association's public relations officer, Modisaotsile Badubi said they paid their fine.

"Every affiliated member of the IWF is encouraged to make early withdrawals from international competitions when they know they would not attend

a competition. Unfortunately for us, we had players registered for a number of international tournaments but could not make the trip due to a number of reasons. This is punishable according to the laws of the IWF and it is not the individual athletes who get the ban or fine but their affiliated member," he said.

Badubi said the outbreak of the global pandemic; COVID-19 has affected three local championships while the national team's preparations for the African Badminton Championships were also disturbed.

"The pandemic came at time when we had just elected a new committee. We had three championships lined up. The national team was set to play at the African Championships, which is an individual tournament. We could have marked our return to international badminton with this tournament," he said.