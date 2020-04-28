Joel Mogorosi. PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG.

In 2012, Joel Mogorosi was on the verge of becoming the first Botswana player to switch to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Mogorosi had received an enticing offer from FC Platinum, a cash-rich side bankrolled by platinum mining giant, Mimosa Mining Company.

FC Platinum is based in the small mining town of Zvishavane, in Zimbabwe’s Midlands province.

The club has its own facilities, and attracts the best local talent due to its stable financial status.

Mogorosi had agreed terms with the Zimbabwe side, but never turned out for the side, which has dominated the league scene in recent seasons. At the time, Mogorosi was playing for Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

Botswana’s BTC Premiership has been the recipient of countless talent from Zimbabwe, but Mogorosi’s move would have signalled a landmark moment.

However, moments before Juluka crossed the Ramokgwebana River, South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic turned his head. This after a man-of-the-match performance against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the UB Stadium, where Mogorosi caused then highly rated left back, Punch Masenamela, all sorts of problems with his pace and dribbling.

Celtic struck an agreement with FC Platinum, and Mogorosi, instead moved down south where he enjoyed a stellar career.

This week, Mogorosi opened up about his near-switch to FC Platinum.

“I did

not go there but it was a very good move for me. I was very happy for the challenge, FC Platinum is a very good team and is doing very well,” Mogorosi said.

“The team has got everything; their own shops, filling station etc. Imagine after putting pen to paper, they took me to their mobile phone shop and I was given free mobile phones for me and my family, around 10 of them. I still have them.”

He said he did not snub FC Platinum, but instead Celtic struck an agreement with the Zimbabwe club, which saw the former Zebras captain head to the Free State instead.

He said the Zimbabwe league was better than the BTC Premiership, which made him keen on the FC Platinum move.

“I always want more challenges in my career,” Mogorosi said.

“It was a very good offer, I cannot say how much it was but the salary was obviously more than what I was getting at Chiefs. It was more than double plus a lot of incentives, for instance, just taking to the field (for one match) was around P3,500,” Mogorosi said.