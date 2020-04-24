Assistant Commissioner Wamorena Ramolefhe

Two Botswana Prison Service officers are in quarantine at Tshane village after being on call for official duty in Gaborone.

"Kgalagadi region has a policy that if someone travels out of their region, especially to affected regions, the person has to be quarantined to ensure that s/he does not have the coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.

The two officers in quarantine did not have contact with any person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is just precautionary," Assistant Commissioner Wamorena Ramolefhe told MmegiOnline.

He said they have set up a Prisons National Response Committee, chaired by Commissioner of Prisons, to assess and address all issues with regard

Banners

to COVID-19 to ensure that staff and prisoners are sensitised on the virus.

He added the committee has taken a resolution that all new prisoners must not be admitted directly into prison, but rather they should go through quarantine first, and be monitored daily by the District Health Management Teams.

He said they have two quarantine centres for newly admitted prisoners, one in Lobatse, which caters to the Southern side and one in Francistown that caters to the Northern parts of the country.