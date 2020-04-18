Local produce PIC. SENELA FARM

Government through the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security is calling on local farmers, both individuals and companies, who have agricultural produce ready for the market, to register with the ministry's offices in their areas.

The produce will be distributed as part of the ongoing food baskets offered by the government to households and other qualifying citizens. The exercise is meant to assist the less fortunate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

In an interview with Mmegi, the ministry's Chief Agriculture Information and Public Relations Officer, Boikhutso Rabasha said the initiative is part of government’s efforts to help farmers access the local market during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Registration is open to all those who are engaged in agricultural produce at all scales including activities

Banners

such as backyard farming," she said.

The list of produce to be supplied includes vegetables, poultry either live or slaughtered, eggs, beans, bean leaves (morogo wa dinawa), peanuts (Manoko), water melons, (marotse) makgomane and green mealies.

Each individual or company should include their names and contact details of the producer, where the produce is located as well as the type of produce available and quantities.

Earlier this month, the ministry suspended issuance of import permits for horticultural products, cereals and pulses to hawkers until further notice.