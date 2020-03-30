Vee hosts Facebook Live Session

The shutdown of bars, clubs, public events and festivals due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is having a debilitating effect on the entertainment industry.

Bookings have cancelled, artists relying on gigs are finding the going tough to make end meets and at the same time need to stay relevant.

However, some local artists have become innovative to keep their fans entertained while at home by hosting online live sessions through their social media accounts.

Although the idea may not be as profitable to them like the normal festivals, it however helps in pushing the artists’ images, especially during this time when in-home entertainment is in high demand.

Botswana’s popular and most successful artist, Vee Mampeezy is amongst those who on Friday hosted a live performance through his Facebook account. He partnered with Cell City for his live performance, which had close to 100,000 views.

His set, which comprised of a DJ, and four other people on the keyboards and dancers, was impressive as he performed some of his hits both recent and past.

After the show, the musician took to social media to thank his supporters for watching.

“Thank you to everyone who watched our live stream performance. We had about

100k views from all our social media platforms.

Thank u and God bless. It was a crazy one!!! We had fun,” wrote Vee Mampeezy on his official Facebook page.

Some enterprising local Disk Jockeys or DJs, as they are commonly called, are also following a similar idea by starting their own performance called the Quarantine Live Sessions. The sessions are also streamed live through the Quarantine Live Sessions Facebook page.

Artists such as DJ Sly, Cassper the DJ, DJ Olga, DJ Easy B, DJ, Krispin The Drummer, and Tango and Kyle, are some of those who have already performed on the evening show.

According to the information on the Facebook page, Quarantine Live Sessions are meant to provide in-home entertainment to music lovers while they keep safe at home. “We can be one million and still be safe online. Let’s get quarantined,” read the information on the Quarantine Live Sessions Facebook page.

Also on Saturday, All Things Musical also held The Lockdown Edition featuring Banjo Mosele, Debbie with a T, Ziziwe Mavuma and Obizzy.