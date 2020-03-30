Rajab Mohammed. PIC. MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) has come under fire for holding a national team camp in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BoBA called a camp comprising of five boxers and two coaches started on March 22, 2020 and ends on Tuesday. The camp was to prepare the boxers for the Olympic games qualification tournament. The camp came at a time where the government had stopped all activities, including sport, with a gathering of more than 10 people.

Speaking to Monitor Sport, BoBA public relations officer, Taolo Tlouetsile said the association followed necessary precautionary measures as the coaches came up with a special

training programme.

“The training programme did not include contacts. It was more of an individual training, based on running amongst other things to keep the boxers in shape. We had to call a national team camp because we looked at the Olympic games schedule. Fortunately, they are now postponed to next year so we will break on Tuesday and await a new schedule.”

“We could not send a team to the qualification while they were not prepared. So we had our eyes on both the pandemic and the Olympic Games. We found a way to keep our boxers fit so that we could be ready for the qualifications,” he said.

Only one boxer, Keamogetse Kenosi has secured an Olympic Games berth. She was amongst the five boxers in camp that included fellow female pugilist, Aratwa Kasemang, Rajab Muhammed Otukile, George Molwantwa and Tefo Maitewa.

The group is under the expert eye of Lechedzani ‘Master’ Luza and Chonga Ntoti.