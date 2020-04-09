Director of Health Services Dr Malaki Tshipayagae PIC: MONIRUL BHUIYAN/PRESSPHOTO

Public Health director, Malaki Tshipayagae, says the MPs seen this evening flouting quarantine rules have been moved to “supervised quarantine".

"The public is informed that the MPs have been removed from home quarantine and will be quarantined under government supervised quarantine," he said in a statement just released.

Videos and pictures circulated on social media apparently showing two MPs at a supermarket despite the Public Health director placing the entire parliament on quarantine earlier today.

Parliament was quarantined after a nurse who screened MPs yesterday tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Members of Parliament, Senior Government Officials and members of the media who attended are urged to follow home quarantine rules and not risk the spread of the disease to members of their families and the public at large," Tshipayagae said.

All members of the Parliament, including the entire Cabinet, legislators as well ad Tshipayagae, his team and members of the media, are in a 14-day quarantine starting from today.