FRANCISTOWN: Ex-soldier, Thebe Ndjavera, was denied bail today when he appeared for a status hearing at the Francistown Magistrate's Court.

Ndjavera had shocked residents of Somerset East location and the nation at large after he killed his two young children, aged two and four, in 2013.

He was therefore, convicted of murder and sentenced to jail at the pleasure of the President three years later because he was found to be of unsound mind when he committed the offences.

The President made an order that Ndjavera should be kept at Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital at Lobatse where he subsequently escaped in October last year.

He was later arrested in Francistown last month and charged with attempted murder and robbery.

When Ndjavera appeared before Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Ngandu today, he tried in vain to convince the court to grant him bail.

Dlamini-Ngandu said: “We dealt with the issue of bail during your last mention

on March 5, 2020. You were given the opportunity to ask the investigations officer who said you should not be granted bail, but you said nothing. The investigations officer said you were convicted of two counts of murder and you were remanded at Sbrana hospital at the pleasure of the President but you did not challenge that assertion”.

In response Ndjavera said: “If it is like that, it is okay”.

Towards the end of the status hearing, Dlamini-Ngandu advised Ndjavera to apply for bail at the High Court if he was not pleased by her decision to deny him bail.

“It is ordered that the accused should be taken to Sbrana hospital for psychiatric evaluation. He shall also be remanded in custody until May 25,” Dlamini-Ngandu said.