President Masisi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Message from President Mokgweetsi Masisi after the country announced the first coronavirus cases.

Fellow citizens, it is with heavy hearts that we’ve received the sad news from the Minister of Health and Wellness Hon. Dr. Lemogang Kwape that we’ve had three (3) cases of COVID-2019 confirmed in our country.

We have been preparing for this eventuality. The measures we have so far put into place have seen us become one of the last few nations to have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Now that we have the first confirmed cases, our action plan will firmly fall into place. Tomorow at 0900hrs I will address the nation on this discovery, and what

Banners

our plan of action to keep our people safe shall be like.

Please take precautions as you always have done and do not panic. I repeat that we not panic & most importantly follow the given instructions by the Health Authorities. We have a plan in place, and this plan as I will announce tomorrow shall see us through.

Our Republic was built on resilience, and we are called upon now more than ever before to demonstrate that resilience.

Thank you & good night.

Ends.

Note: Masisi is still in self-isolation after his recent travel to Namibia.