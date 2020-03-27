Dramaboi finds musical pearl in deadly COVID 19

Shortly after releasing a love song called, Darli Wame featuring South African hitmaker Manqonqo, local rapper Dramaboi has released a song titled Ntleleng Metsi inspired by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ntleleng Metsi is a Setswana phrase meaning bring (fetch) me water! and it is no surprise because people have been advised to frequently wash their hands during the pandemic and constantly use hand sanitisers.

The Candy hitmaker has even started a Facebook challenge for the song where people post videos washing their hands while rocking to the beat. Ntleleng metsi ntleleng molora, a re tlhapeng mabogo (bring me water, bring me soap/ let’s wash our hands) goes one of the lines in his chorus.

Although the motswako lyricist rarely changes his style, the Ntleleng Metsi song is clearly more informing to the people of the pandemic than his usual artsy lyrical style and approach. With the novel coronavirus continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Dramaboi took the time to pen lyrics that bring people together through music in a rather depressing time.

But it is quite surprising for Dramaboi who featured his

younger sister, Blackrose to sing and rap in the Amapiano beat.

Amapiano has been a trending music genre lately. So, Dramaboi tried his hand at this reletively new sound to show off his range and versatility. With the likes of South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest having tried the genre too, and succeeding at it, it is not a surprise that Dramaboi wants some of the same shine.

Although he did not deliver the best Amapiano has to offer, he has shown he can improve his flow on the beat going forward.

Blackrose, formerly known as, Katlego adds more flavour to the track and in Amapiano fashion, such songs are never complete without a female voice. Amapiano has been hailed as an audience-led and endorsed genre but in the song Ntleleng Metsi, Dramaboi shows that no one wants to get infected with the virus therefore the only option is to wash one’s hands.