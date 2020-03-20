The most awaited Taste of Africa event is expected to bring together not only Setswana but also different African cultures best attires, foods and musics together.

In an interview, the co-founder of Taste of Africa, Mercy Ramojela said their event is a food and music cultural ocassion aimed at bringing Africans together.

She however explained that their emphasis was more on food. Ramojela said they want various Africans to share their traditional foods at the event. She added that they were hoping for a variety stalls from various African nationals.

“Attendees will be entertained by artists from various African countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and hoping to get even more, funds permitting. Activities that will be at the event include food tasting, fashion parade, children entertainment, music and dance. We will be strictly serving African cuisines that will be sold at food stalls,” she said.

Ramojela further advised attendees to wear their African attires. Various artists from Botswana and other Southern African countries will we performing at the event. International artists include Morusu from Lesotho, Dj Otis Frazer from Zimbabwe, John Kafufu from Namibia and others. Local artists includes Una Sell, Khoisan, Dr Vom, Nono, Mlesho, Dj Lefatshe, Dilomakwati Traditional Group, Dj Sly to mention a few.

She said anyone could attend the event even those outside Africa

and the country. She added that children are allowed to attend the event, saying there will also have child-friendly entertainment.

Ramojela said they decided to observe the situation for a week or so to see if there is any chance given the current coronavirus epidemic. Even though many events between this month and next month were postponed, she said they did no’t rush to postpone before observing the situation first as their event did not fall within the 30-day social distancing time frame. However she pointed out that they decided to halt inviting more international artists due to the pandemic.

The event is scheduled to take place at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng on April 25, 2020.

Tickets are sold at P200 general tickets, P300 double tickets and P400 for VIP. VIPs get free cocktail lounge, waiters, traditional foods, three cocktails, two free shots, one bottle of gin or whiskey, one wine bottle, one still water bottle and secure parking.

The VVIP ticket is sold at P1,000 and it includes all of the things VIP, but attendees get one free cocktail, one shot and either a bottle of gin, whiskey or wine.