Coronavirus: BNSC cancels AGM

The long-awaited Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) has become another casualty of the coronavirus.

The meeting, postponed from last year, was due to be held on Thursday.

BNSC chief executive officer, Falcon Sedimo said as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus, the meeting had been cancelled.

“The cancellation follows the government directive released yesterday, by the Office of the President that among others, all public

gatherings

Banners

involving more than 100 people should be suspended,” Sedimo said in a media statement.

He said they would continue to monitor the situation before announcing a new date.

BNSC AGM was supposed to be held at the end of last year, but was postponed due to the unavailability of its board members.