 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Absa Bank Botswana expects its pretax profits for 2019 to come in up t...
FRANCISTOWN: Sua Flamingoes coach, Rapelang ‘Razor’ Tsats...
The long-awaited Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) Annual Gen...
Government has placed an immediate travel ban on arrivals from the Uni...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Coronavirus: BNSC cancels AGM

Coronavirus: BNSC cancels AGM

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Coronavirus: BNSC cancels AGM
The long-awaited Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) has become another casualty of the coronavirus.

The meeting, postponed from last year, was due to be held on Thursday.

BNSC chief executive officer, Falcon Sedimo said as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus, the meeting had been cancelled.
“The cancellation follows the government directive released yesterday, by the Office of the President that among others, all public
gatherings

Banners
involving more than 100 people should be suspended,” Sedimo said in a media statement.

He said they would continue to monitor the situation before announcing a new date.
BNSC AGM was supposed to be held at the end of last year, but was postponed due to the unavailability of its board members.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Coronavirus

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners