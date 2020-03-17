The long-awaited Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) has become another casualty of the coronavirus.
The meeting, postponed from last year, was due to be held on Thursday.
BNSC chief executive officer, Falcon Sedimo said as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus, the meeting had been cancelled.
“The cancellation follows the government directive released yesterday, by the Office of the President that among others, all public
gatherings
He said they would continue to monitor the situation before announcing a new date.
BNSC AGM was supposed to be held at the end of last year, but was postponed due to the unavailability of its board members.