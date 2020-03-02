Avani hosts wine makers, Hartenberg for patrons

Wine tasting

Friday night was a special occasion for wine connoisseurs at Avani hotel.

The facility hosted one of Stellenbosch wines finest, hartenberg family vineyards.They brought the taste of five of their foremost wine brands for the palates of Avani hotels’ patrons as they enjoyed the evening at the luxurious and exclusive mahogany restaurant.

Hartenberg’s wines include the famous shiraz, which is found on Emirates first class travel and is the winner of international awards.The red wine is described as delightfully perfumed with spicy vanilla oak and an abundance of red fruit and cherry aromas. It also has soft silky tannins on the palate with flavors of lead pencil, cigar box and sandalwood.

Patrons were treated to a five course meal to go with the variety of wine tasting that started with white wines, sauvignon blanc, and chardonnay.

Sauvignon blanc was paired with kingklip, steamed and served in a consomme and with a lemon, chilli, coriander garlic pesto. A creamy duck fillet

went with the chardonnay before the tasting of red wines brands with rib eye stakes and lamb chops, as chef Malik Mosia and his team went all out to produce succulent dishes.

According to Hartenberg wines managing director, Kobus Potgieter, their vine yards is one of the longest running family business, having been established in 1692. Hartenberg's vineyard also prides itself in the fact that it has as many as seven soil varieties suitable for choice grape varieties for some of the best wines. However Potgieter told the wining audience that their vineyard is not about producing volumes but quality wine. Hartenberg wine brands are locally distributed by fine brands to outlets such as Sefalana Liquor, Spar Liquor and Liquorama. For Avani the wine and food pairing night is one of their signature monthly lifestyle events that bring top notch experience to patrons.