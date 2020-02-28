Seething DIS agents gun for Masisi's ear

Mokgweetsi Masisi

Disgruntled members of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) are reportedly looking to meet President Mokgweetsi Masisi as a matter of urgency, Mmegi has learnt authoritatively.

At their previous meeting held at the DIS head office on February 25, 2020, the disgruntled members openly told the director of corporate services that they wanted either President Masisi or the Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng to hear theim out because their superiors had failed to address their plight.

“The officers who were enrolled from Botswana Police Service into the agency would like to be addressed separately from other staff members as they have pending matters which might end up in courts.

The officers complain that they are made to work long hours on account that they are paid overtime allowances. Some complain that they were last promoted 10 years back. We want a clear progression plan and it should not favour those who were soldiers only,” the source said.

It is also understood that the former director corporate services, Tshegofatso Dioka once carried out a benchmarking exercise on their progression.

It was supposed to be implemented, but has since been thrown out because of lack of funds.

Other complaints relate to lack of personal development like being taken for training or school, sending officers to Long Tree near Kang for formative courses that are not relevant to their work.

Responding to enquiries on the issues, DIS spokesperson Edward Robert said the Directorate was aware of all welfare-related issues concerning its staff.

“This is why management initiated a review exercise since 2018 to address all welfare issues within

the organisation, including those mentioned. It should be noted that welfare issues in the Directorate span many years and as such the process to redress them requires a holistic strategy,” Robert said.

“Management takes issues of staff welfare with all the seriousness they deserve. It is therefore hoped that at the end of this exercise, resources allowing, all welfare issues will be addressed in the best interest of all staff.”

Still on the issues, Robert stated that the exercise that is currently being undertaken by Corporate Services considers the welfare of all employees of the Directorate and “is an on-going process”.

“Staff welfare ranks high on the Director General’s priority list and he made it clear during his address to staff upon assuming office. As such we urge our staff to be patient and avoid taking issues to the media prematurely. This is a delicate process which requires care while it unfolds.”

Meanwhile, early last year, DIS boss, Peter Magosi raised concerns about staff welfare at the agency. He said in order to rectify the issue of salary adjustments, they have to benchmark with other Southern African Development Community member countries to find out how intelligence employees were paid.

“After we had finished with benchmarking, we will then make a proposal to government on review of salaries. I cannot convince the government about how my employees should be paid if I don’t have a proper proposal,” Magosi said then.