Straighten Your Crown seminar to empower women

A 25-year-old young woman from Kanye ,Lenah Mahalelo will host Straighten Your Crown, a women empowerment seminar on February 29, 2020 at Warm Hands Hotel in her native village.

In an interview, Mahalelo who is also managing director at Peculiar Dreams Events, said the objective of the event is to empower women to access the opportunities available to them.

That will be done without limitations such as profession and lifestyle, equip and allow women to make life-determining decisions through the different problems they face everyday in their lives, understand that they need each other as women. Women will also be able to fix each other’s crown ( max aptly described by the theme, rise up after their challenges and move forward and claim their leadership seats.

“As a woman or a girl child, I grew up being made to feel like am not worth some positions in life just because I am a woman.

I therefore felt the need to make my fellow queens understand that it is time we got out of that corner of self-condemnation and feeling like we are not worth some things just because of how the society treats us. Expressions such as Mosadi o bipa mpa ka mabele which made our mothers keep a lot of pain in the name of being strong are not good,” she

said. The young woman also said her seminar targets all women regardless of their age differences. She added that there is so much need for women to recognise the giants or queens that are within them but hidden by pain, anger and bitterness.

She stated that women live in a world that is so vulnerable to a girl child getting raped and killed everyday. She also highlighted that there are some leadership seats that women have been denied just because they are women saying that mentality need to stop.

This seminar has attracted some of the women who played a major role in different professions. They include Kate Nkawana a motivational speaker, youth activist, life coach founder of Infinite Blossom Enterprises to mention a few.

Sheila Keitiile who is also a motivational speaker, reverend and counsellor by profession is amongst the speakers. Zenzele Hirchfeld the founder of Women of Works who is also an event manager, agent brand ambassador and Olivia Nthoi, a writer, motivational speaker and events manager are amongst those who will bless the audience with words of wisdom.

The event starts at 2pm and tickets are sold at P120.