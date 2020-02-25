HCC beefs make up event line-up

Eazy B PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Mahalapye’s popular festive season event dubbed Home Coming Concert (HCC) make up event will be held on February 29, 2020 with more beef to its heavy line up.

The new line-up consists of a number of giant South African artists such as Cassper Nyovest, DJ Tira, Heavy K, Caiiro, Master KG, Zakes Bantwini and Makhadzi, who were recently added to the line up meant to give revellers a memorable night. He also explained that even though they lost a lot of money organising the event, their aim is not to earn profit but to gain the public’s trust, so as to keep the event alive.

This comes after the event that always takes place annually on December 24th was cancelled last year, leaving its fans furious due to late cancellation notice. Some demanded their monies back whilst others swore to never support the event again with claims that they did not only lose their money on the event’s tickets but also on transport, accommodation and other costs.

In a press briefing held in Gaborone yesterday, HCC public relations personnel, Godwin Sebina also famed as Xotic assured the public that the event will go on as promised. He said this time around they are fully prepared for the big day.

“This Saturday all the artists in our line up will be coming. I have personally been communicating with them and most of them sent their confirmation video clips, which we shared on our Facebook page. I believe that everyone deserves a second chance that is why I came on board to help Easy B host this event. This make up event is not about making profit but rather giving the public assurance and trust that the show will go on annually as it had been before,” he said.

For his part, the founder of the event, DJ EasyB also assured

the public that the make up event would take place no matter what. He said this time around nothing is going to stop the event from taking place be it rain or shine. He told the media that they had already paid the artists and sorted all the hurdles that stopped the initial plan for the event from happening last year.

“I urge Batswana to continue supporting this event as it has contributed a lot in changing the lives of Batswana. This musical concert contributed a lot in uncovering new talent. Many young upcoming artists got exposure through this event. We have seen a number of local music promoters benchmarking on this event.”

“We will try to fix our mistakes going forward. Our budget has doubled as we paid for some of the things that include the previous venue and other expenses, but since we intend to maintain our relationship with our loyal clients, it does not matter. What people don’t know is that I pay for all the expenses from my own pocket and it is not easy. Sometimes as promoters we end up facing great losses and end up drowning in debt because we don’t have sponsors. However, I won’t let that demoralise me, but continue bringing this event to Mahalapye residents and the public at large as this event impacts many lives,” he said.

He said those who plan to get refunds for the tickets they bought for last year’s non-showing have until Saturday to return their tickets and get their money back. He added that they would also make a plan for those who stay far from the venue to get their refunds.