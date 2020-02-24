We Knew They'd Fight - Mpote

Orapa United had an easy path to the Orange FA Cup Last 16 with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Mogoditshane Fighters PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

MOLEPOLOLE: Orapa United started their Orange FA Cup title defence with a resounding 5-1 win over Mogoditshane Fighters in a game played in the Molepolole Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

It gradually progressed evenly tied for the first 20 minutes, but the minnows looked threatening. Kabo Ngongorego eventually opened the scoring, giving Fighters the lead on the 36th minute. United were quick to reply as Mbatshi Elias tucked home to level the matters just four minutes later.

The teams went into recess level at 1-1. Just three minutes into the second half, United were given a penalty after Onkabetse Makgantai was brought down inside the penalty area. The striker dusted himself off and converted to give United a 2-1 lead. The defending champions were 3-1 ahead on the 50th minute. Allen Ndodole beat the keeper to the top corner with a shot from outside the box. The Ostriches dominated proceedings after those two quick goals. On the 80th minute, Mothusi Johnson headed home from close range to make it 4-1. Omaatla Kebatho then pinned the last nail on the coffin benefiting from a goalkeeping

error. to make it 5-1.

“We knew they would try to bring the fight to us. It was difficult for us in the first half. If we could have trained here for a session or two it could have been better. We are used to natural grass field, but here we played on an artificial grass. It could have been better if we could have trained here before the game,” United’s coach, Mogomotsi Mpote said after the game. His counterpart, Fighters’ Thaloba Nthaga was disappointed to exit the competition so early on.

The Teams:

Fighters: Kenewang Bareng, Ramotsoka Ramotsoka, Ngongorego, David Mathoni, Bophelo Keabetswe, Othusitse Botsetse, Thuso Keraetswe, Kagiso Mokaeya, Sipho Motaung, Tumo Kgosiedirang (Badisa Thulare), Morapedi Kengaletswe

Orapa United: Lesenya Malapela, Mpho Kgaswane, Mooketsi Hlabano, Thabang Mosige, Johnson, Raziki Hamisi (Tumelo Majola), Tapiwa Nyamanjiva, Ndodole (Gape Thibedi), Makgantai, Kebatho, Elias

Caution: Mosige

Orapa Utd 5 (Elias 40th, Makgantai 48th pen, Ndodole 50th,

Fighters 1 (Ngongorego 36th)