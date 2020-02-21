Dramaboi

While local controversial rapper, Ozi F Teddy has been trying to pick up a fight with motswako lyricist, Dramaboi, it looks like the latter is in a world of his own.

Instead of responding to the beef Ozi F Teddy has been seeking for a long time now, Dramaboi has been ignoring all that. He is posting a lot about his late grandmother on Facebook recently.

While some fans have been alluding to his posts as a cry for help and sign of depression, the Godzilla hitmaker is unmoved about it. “I am a real person who talks about real problems that affects us as a community and you call me depressed coz you rather have me lie to you and pretend like everybody else, sorry nna ke godisitswe ke (I was raised by) a real person. I call a spade a spade,” the makeishane rapper responded to his critics on social media.

It is no secret that Dramaboi has been nominated so many times for the Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAS) in the past five years but each time he had walked home empty handed. The nominations for this year were released recently and he wasn’t nominated in any of the relevant categories. “This year I gotta be number 1 ko banking not

Banners

on radio or some worthless awards. Nkoko o busy sxetha,” he wrote on his Facebook wall this week. The rapper has expressed through his song lyrics in the past that awards don’t matter to him.

Dramaboi who released an EP called Ammaaruri last year and he clearly said he is not a stressed person. For a person of rich lyricism like Dramaboi, some of the posts about his late grandmother might be some of the lyrics of his upcoming song. He had once dedicated a song for her in the hit song sala le nna featuring his younger sister Katlego.

With Ozi F Teddy continuing to poke Dramaboi hoping to get a lyrical response, Dramaboi’s fans want the latter to respond with a diss track. In the past so many rappers like Frost, Young Black and Sasa Klaas have responded to Ozi F Teddy and it has kept the hip hop/motswako industry alive. Whether or not the candy hitmaker will respond, Ozi F Teddy will keep on hitting hard and it’s the fans that will feast on the one-sided beef.