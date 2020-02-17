Masego Mogwera PIC:KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Chief Justice (CJ) Terrence Rannowane has appointed a panel of three judges to hear a case in which the suspended Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) president, Masego Mogwera, is challenging her expulsion from the union.

The three judges are Tebogo Tau, Gabriel Komboni and Christopher Gabanagae.

The court’s brief is to determine whether the meeting of April 27, 2019 was a legitimate one in terms of the BOPEU constitution.

“The date of the trial has not been set and it is true that panel of three judges will hear the matter,” Mogwera’s attorney, Dutch Leburu said in an interview on Friday. According to court papers, Mogwera wants the court to bar the union from implementing decisions taken at a special general congress on November 30, 2019. The matter could have been heard on February 11, 2020 but could not continue after CJ announced the appointment of the panel of judges.

“The decision purportedly taken at the special general congress on November 30, 2019 to December 1, 2019 to dismiss the applicant herein from the membership of BOPEU {Olefile Monakwe} be set aside and/or declared null and void and be of no force and effect,” said the court papers.

“Interdicting and/or restraining the Attorney General herein

Banners

from effecting any changes in the records of the Attorney General based on the decisions taken at the meeting of November 30, 2019 to December 1, 2019 until after final

determination of the main case and/or a review of the decision forming the subject of the meeting of the November 30, 2019 to December 2, 2019 in relation to the applicant herein.”

Mogwera also wants acting union president, Olefile Monakwe to be locked in prison for 30 days for contempt of court.

Mogwera recently succeeded in interdicting the union leadership from conducting a disciplinary hearing against her through courts. Gaborone High Court Judge, Chris Gabanagae ruled that the union leadership should not convene nor hold any disciplinary hearing against Mogwera pending the final determination of the case in which she is challenging her suspension.

Those who wanted Mogwera to be expelled were 134, with 34 against while 16 were neutral. Still on the issue, Monakwe’s team on Friday said they were yet to file their responding papers.